A Heartwarming Act in Pattaya – Honest man returns 70,000 baht to owner in Na Jomtien

By Pattaya Mail
Thanks to CCTV footage and an honest citizen, a 78-year-old woman is reunited with her lost cash at Na Jomtien Police Station.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Suradet Phulsawat found 70,000 baht in cash near the entrance of B-Quik Na Jomtien (Four Regions Floating Market) on Sukhumvit Road, inbound to Sattahip at 3:00 PM on March 20. Without hesitation, he turned it over to Pol. Lt. Col. Suphan Sophee, an investigator at Najomtien Police Station, to help locate the rightful owner.

Following an order from Pol. Col. Pattana Robroo, Superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area and successfully identified the owner as 78-year-old Mrs. Sanit Chamnarai. She later arrived at the station to reclaim her lost money.

Mrs. Sanit expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Suradet for his honesty and kindness in returning the money. As a token of appreciation, she offered him a small reward. This uplifting incident serves as a reminder of integrity and goodwill within the community.


A simple gesture of honesty turns into a touching moment of gratitude as a lost sum of money finds its way back home.

A Good Samaritan returns 70,000 baht to its rightful owner, highlighting integrity and kindness in the community.











