A Heartwarming Act in Pattaya – Honest man returns 70,000 baht to owner in Na Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Suradet Phulsawat found 70,000 baht in cash near the entrance of B-Quik Na Jomtien (Four Regions Floating Market) on Sukhumvit Road, inbound to Sattahip at 3:00 PM on March 20. Without hesitation, he turned it over to Pol. Lt. Col. Suphan Sophee, an investigator at Najomtien Police Station, to help locate the rightful owner.

Following an order from Pol. Col. Pattana Robroo, Superintendent of Na Jomtien Police Station, officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area and successfully identified the owner as 78-year-old Mrs. Sanit Chamnarai. She later arrived at the station to reclaim her lost money.

Mrs. Sanit expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Suradet for his honesty and kindness in returning the money. As a token of appreciation, she offered him a small reward. This uplifting incident serves as a reminder of integrity and goodwill within the community.





























