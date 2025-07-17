Mayor promises a safer, cleaner Pattaya—because every tourist deserves to experience the city at its best

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya is taking a significant step toward improving urban safety and aesthetics through a collaborative project with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Pattaya branch to systematically organize overhead communication cables along Sawangfa Road. The initiative, covering approximately 1.4 kilometers from the Sukhumvit intersection to the Naklua intersection, seeks to enhance the safety of residents and visitors while promoting a cleaner, more orderly city environment.







The cable reorganization project aims to eliminate the tangled mass of communication lines that have long cluttered Sawangfa Road, posing risks to public safety and detracting from the city’s visual appeal. This effort reflects Pattaya’s broader commitment to upgrading infrastructure, boosting urban safety standards, and creating a more inviting atmosphere for both residents and tourists.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet emphasized the city’s support for the initiative, stating, “Pattaya welcomes this cooperation with PEA to improve the safety and orderliness of our streets. We will provide full assistance within our authority and coordinate with all relevant agencies to ensure the project’s smooth execution.” He appointed Assistant Secretary Sakchai Charoenyukongrod as the city’s liaison officer to facilitate communications and project coordination.



The project’s kickoff ceremony is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:30 AM, to be held at the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation meeting room in Naklua. The event will mark the official launch of the cable organization work, expected to proceed with minimal disruption to traffic and daily life.

Looking ahead, this cable management project aligns with Pattaya’s vision of creating a safer, more beautiful urban landscape that supports economic growth and enhances quality of life. Mayor Poramet is fully aware of the daily troubles and dangers faced by residents due to tangled and unsafe overhead cables. He acknowledges that meaningful change cannot happen by his team alone and stresses the importance of cooperation among all relevant agencies and the community to achieve lasting improvements.



By tackling infrastructure challenges and improving public safety, Pattaya continues its transformation into a modern city that balances tourism development with sustainable urban living. As overhead cables become neater and safer, residents and visitors alike will enjoy improved streetscapes that reflect Pattaya’s ongoing evolution into a world-class destination.



































