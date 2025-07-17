Pattaya’s dangerous intersections see daily defiance from red-light runners and drunk drivers

PATTAYA, Thailand — For drivers across Pattaya, it’s not just traffic they navigate — it’s chaos. Repeatedly, they find themselves risking their lives at the city’s most notorious intersections, where drunk drivers, red-light runners, and reckless turning have become routine rather than exception. One of the worst offenders: the Rong Mai Keed intersection in Banglamung, north of Pattaya, long known for dangerous collisions — and now, the site of yet another serious crash.

In the latest incident, at 4.52 AM on July 16, CCTV footage captured a violent collision between a green steel-frame pickup truck and a dairy delivery van. The pickup, reportedly running the red light, cut across the path of the van and was struck with full force. Three people were injured, and emergency responders confirmed the pickup driver was under the influence of alcohol.







Locals weren’t surprised. In fact, they were angry — and exhausted. One former security guard who used to work near the intersection recalled an eerily similar tragedy involving a housekeeper he once knew. She died instantly at the same spot, her body thrown from her grey motorbike all the way to the bus stop. “I was sitting right at the village gate that morning,” he said. “I still remember.”

Social media lit up with frustration and firsthand observations from longtime residents. Many noted that the box truck clearly ran the red light just as the turn signal had turned green. Others lamented the fact that cars frequently begin turning before arrows even appear. Drivers familiar with the area said they no longer trust the signals and have made a habit of checking both sides of the road even when the light is in their favor. One person observed that even after braking hard, it wasn’t enough to avoid a near miss — and without that reflex, things would’ve been much worse.



The debate over fault quickly gave way to a more urgent consensus: reckless behavior and poor enforcement are a deadly combination, especially at intersections without physical dividers or functioning surveillance systems. The green pickup in question may have moved before the arrow appeared, but others suggested the dairy truck was rushing the yellow light. Still, no one denied the intersection’s long-standing dangers.

Several residents shared how terrifying the crossing has become. It’s no longer a place where pedestrians feel safe, let alone drivers. They described a culture of indifference — where drivers casually ignore red lights, make illegal turns without warning, and even blind oncoming traffic with high beams, all while showing no concern for the consequences.

Perhaps the most painful part, some said, is that the ones responsible often escape with little or no accountability. In many cases, the offending vehicle disappears or receives only a minor penalty. Meanwhile, the victims — and the community — are left to deal with the trauma and rising fear.



A local taxi driver near Soi Siam Country Club summed it up best: “It’s the same places, the same habits, the same silence.”

As Pattaya pushes to revive its economy and welcome more tourists, many locals worry that the city’s deeply rooted road safety problems remain dangerously overlooked. Flashy developments and festival promotions may grab headlines, but what residents truly want are intersection redesigns, stronger enforcement, and real deterrents to drunk and reckless driving.

Until that happens, most drivers in Pattaya will keep doing what they’ve learned out of necessity — glance both ways, even on green, and hope they make it through the day in one piece.



































