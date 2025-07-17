Pattaya catches illegal sign truck in action as locals demand power to remove for immediate safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a city that depends on its international reputation, even the clutter on electric poles can spark outrage. This week in Jomtien, municipal officers caught a truck team mid-installation of large advertising banners on roadside power poles — without city permission. The crew was ordered to stop immediately, and the case was forwarded to the Jomtien municipal office where fines are expected under national cleanliness laws.

While the incident may seem routine, it speaks to a larger frustration boiling over in Pattaya. Residents and expats say the city’s streets — particularly in high-traffic tourist zones — have become increasingly chaotic with unauthorized signage plastered on every visible surface. Many of these banners advertise condos, spas, restaurants, or special offers. But they’re not just eyesores — they pose real risks.







Locals who commute daily through Thepprasit Road and Jomtien Beach areas say the signs are often mounted at awkward heights, block line of sight at intersections, and in some cases, have even fallen onto pedestrians during storms. One retired security guard recounted how a European tourist was struck in the face by a falling banner near his post during high winds. “She had just arrived with her group — that was their first experience in Pattaya. Blood on her forehead. Not a good memory,” he said.

Online, the tone has been even sharper. One driver wrote, “Try pulling out of a soi with ten banners in the way. You can’t see a motorbike until it’s too late.” Another said the worst offenders target intersections and lamp posts near busy hotels, adding, “It’s the same signs, same companies, same chaos. And no consequences.”



Some citizens urged stronger enforcement. “They should’ve let the guys finish hanging them all, then fine them for every single one,” one Pattaya resident commented with sarcasm. Others asked why the city doesn’t deputize citizens to help with clean-up. “Give us a ladder, we’ll clear them. At least something will get done.”

A few shared personal stories of trying — and failing — to stop repeat offenders. One café owner on Jomtien Soi 5 said she’s removed the same illegal condo ad four times. “They sneak up at night. I take it down in the morning. I’m not their billboard, but it’s right in front of my shop.”

Though Pattaya law does allow for fines of up to 5,000 baht for unauthorized signage, many believe the penalties are rarely enforced. Some worry that authorities act only after incidents go viral or get picked up by the media. Others argue it’s time for Pattaya to get serious if it wants to remain a credible international destination.



Jomtien residents have also raised concerns about signs blocking pedestrian paths and crosswalk views. “One day it’s an ad. The next day it’s someone in the hospital. That’s what we’re risking here,” a longtime expat remarked.

Still, not all feedback was bitter. One commenter thanked city officers for taking action, offering, “Next time I see you out there, I’ll buy you a cold drink. Thank you.”





But the consensus is clear: the status quo isn’t working. Pattaya can’t afford to overlook the details that affect daily safety and its visual reputation. As one expat summed it up: “If the city can light fireworks on the beach, surely it can keep the electric poles clean and the tourists safe.”

And as another post sarcastically put it: “Welcome to Pattaya — please duck before you walk under a pole.”



































