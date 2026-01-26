Mayor Poramet inspects roadworks on Sukhumvit 33–Nong Yai as Pattaya Second Road resurfacing set to begin

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the Sukhumvit 33–Nong Yai road section on January 26 to monitor ongoing resurfacing works, as the city prepares to begin full-length road repairs along Pattaya Second Road later this week.

During the site visit, the mayor reviewed construction progress and listened to feedback from residents, while Pattaya City used its official Facebook page to update the public and invite comments — prompting a flood of responses from locals across the city.







Many residents welcomed the continued road improvements, praising the mayor and his team for their hands-on approach and visible progress. Several commenters described the work as a positive step toward making Pattaya a more livable and orderly city, with some urging authorities to “keep going” and not slow down.

At the same time, numerous residents raised practical concerns and requests. Questions were asked about drainage covers that appeared to be paved over, with fears that unfinished drainage work could worsen flooding during heavy rain. City officials responded online that further work would follow and that some projects were awaiting contractor appointments.

Other comments highlighted problem areas still in urgent need of repair, including stretches of Sukhumvit Road from North Pattaya to Naklua, roads in the Naklua–Wong Amat area, Pratumnak Hill, Soi Boon Samphan, and Pattaya Third Road. Motorcyclists in particular complained about uneven surfaces, potholes, and wave-like road conditions that damage vehicles and create safety risks.

Beyond road surfaces, residents also used the platform to raise broader urban issues, including flooding, roadside cleanliness, footpath safety, truck noise, parking violations, bus drop-off congestion, hanging utility cables, outdated signage, and the need for more public green spaces. Some comments even touched on neighborhood disturbances and environmental odors, reflecting the wide range of concerns residents hope city leaders will address.





Despite the mix of praise and criticism, the overall tone of the feedback showed strong public engagement, with residents actively using social media as a channel to communicate directly with city leadership. Many commenters expressed appreciation for the mayor’s visibility and responsiveness, while emphasizing that sustained planning and follow-through will be key to long-term improvements.

With major works planned for Pattaya Second Road and further projects under consideration citywide, Pattaya officials say public input will continue to play an important role in shaping infrastructure priorities.









































