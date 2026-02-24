Mayor leads Pattaya’s shift to electric bikes for public health patrols

By Pattaya Mail
PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on Monday received six electric bicycles to support faster field operations by the city’s Public Health Department, reinforcing Pattaya’s push toward clean-energy transport and efficient public services.

The electric bicycles were presented by Ji Guang Li, a director of Joybold Smart Mobility (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and will be assigned to the Pattaya Public Health Office for fieldwork, particularly in beach umbrella zones and other on-site public health missions as deemed appropriate by the city.

Mayor Poramet said the initiative supports the use of clean-energy vehicles in government operations, helping reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions, and improve mobility for frontline officers working in high-traffic tourist areas.


City officials and representatives from Joybold Smart Mobility (Thailand) Co., Ltd. pose with the newly delivered electric bicycles, highlighting Pattaya’s shift toward clean-energy transport for municipal services.

The handover of electric bicycles is part of an initiative to enhance rapid public health field operations while promoting clean-energy transport.
















