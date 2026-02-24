E-bike charging explosion damages sedan, nearly burns down Pattaya home

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire sparked by an electric bicycle left charging nearly engulfed a residential property in Pattaya on Monday morning, authorities said, as emergency crews moved quickly to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The incident was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on February 23 at a home in Nongprue. Pol. Capt. Janda Dermpan, a deputy investigator from Banglamung Police Station, coordinated the response alongside Pattaya’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit, which dispatched three fire engines. Volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation also assisted.







Firefighters found flames raging in a shared parking area between two houses within the same compound. The fire originated from an electric bicycle that had been plugged in to charge. Crews contained the blaze within about 10 minutes, narrowly preventing it from spreading to both homes.

The electric bicycle was completely destroyed. A white Nissan March sedan sustained damage to its rear right side, while nearby shelving and stored items were also burned.



Yodchai Kampangsri, 43, the homeowner’s younger brother, told police he was asleep upstairs when he smelled smoke. Upon checking downstairs, he found the electric bicycle engulfed in flames and immediately alerted authorities.

Police conducted an initial inspection and took statements at the scene. Preliminary assessments indicate the fire was likely caused by overheating or a malfunction during unattended charging of the electric bicycle. Investigators are continuing to examine the exact cause.



































