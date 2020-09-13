Mayor eyes year-end for start of Pattaya Beach beautification project

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said a proposed redevelopment of Pattaya Beach could begin by the end of the year.







A month ago, Sonthaya outlined the scope of the 160-million-baht beautification project that would add more trees and areas for people to exercise as well as underground restrooms, a dubious pursuit given Beach Road’s chronic heavy flooding.

He said trees would be added in four locations between beachfront from Walking Street to the Dusit Curve.

It’s unclear if Pattaya has the budget for the project, but Sonthaya claimed work could begin by the end of the year.











