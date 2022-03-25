Mayor candidate Poramet promises quick end of delayed road projects

Mayoral candidate Poramet Ngampichet defended much-criticized roadwork projects in Pattaya but promised that if voters return his Kunplome family-backed party to office in May, they will be finished quickly.

The seemingly never-ending construction across the city has been a prime target of criticism for candidates opposing Poramet in the May 22 election, but the former deputy to Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome defended the outgoing mayor’s record, saying the large number of infrastructure projects showed that Sonthaya made Pattaya a priority for the central government.



Poramet said Bangkok has made Pattaya’s development a priority under Sonthaya, who hand-picked the former MP to run for mayor. But the government is also to blame for the projects not being completed on time, Poramet added, because contractors were allowed to delay their work without fear of being fined due to Covid-19 relief measures.

Poramet said the results of the years of work is becoming obvious. For example, he said, North Road, where overhand power lines and now underground, is beautiful and Koh Larn has many new and improve roads and beach viewpoints.







Acknowledging the public discontent over years of detours, flooding and other problems caused by long-running road projects, Poramet promised that if he and Sonthaya’s Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) slate of city council is elected, the roadwork will be completed quickly.































