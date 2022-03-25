Household cannabis growers must wait until June, says Health Minister

People must wait 120 days after the legalization of cannabis or until June 9 before growing cannabis plants at home, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Opening an academic conference on medical cannabis in Bung Kan province, Mr Anutin who is also a deputy prime minister said he promoted cannabis as a cash crop because it could be used for medical purposes and all parts of cannabis plants could be food ingredients.



In 2022, despite COVID-19 situations, there was very high demand for products made from cannabis and hemp in the country and they led to the circulation of over 7 billion baht in the national economic system, he said.







However, Mr Anutin warned that people must not grow cannabis at home until 120 days after the Royal Gazette published the legalization of cannabis or until June 9. Those who wanted to grow it right away must abide by legal requirements, he said.

Mr Anutin also said that the House would consider a cannabis and hemp bill that would govern the use of both plants in particular. (TNA)































