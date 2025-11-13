Afternoon alcohol sales ban could be lifted as Thailand eyes tourism gains

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Sarum announced that Thailand could soon see a major change in alcohol regulations, as the National Alcohol Policy Committee is preparing to lift the restricted sales period. The committee will meet on Thursday, Nov 13 to discuss the issue with both the full panel and deputy members, and the matter has already been presented to the Cabinet for acknowledgment.







Sophon emphasized the need to align laws with everyday life, pointing out that some outdated regulations are impractical. “Regulations that cannot be followed in real life become enforcement problems. Those who obey lose out, while violators benefit. Moreover, these gaps can lead to exploitation by officials and outsiders,” he said.

When asked specifically about the 2–5 p.m. alcohol sales ban, he acknowledged it is an old law and discussions will focus on extending or removing the restriction. While details depend on the committee’s decision, Sophon indicated that all parties agree on the need for reform.



Regarding sales near schools or religious sites, Sophon said these sensitive areas would remain restricted, while businesses in other zones should be allowed to operate normally. He added that lifting impractical laws will benefit both consumers and business operators, encouraging tourism and economic activity.

When pressed about whether the announcement on Thursday would be positive, he replied enthusiastically, “Good news, good news,” assuring that the change would reassure business operators and attract more visitors to Thailand. (TNA)



































