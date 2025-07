Pattaya travelers advised to follow local guidance when visiting sites or relatives in seven border provinces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Due to the ongoing conflict and unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued an urgent advisory for travelers. Several tourist attractions across seven provinces bordering Cambodia are temporarily closed or currently not recommended for visits due to safety concerns.

Affected Areas by Province

Ubon Ratchathani Province

Avoid:

Phu Chong – Na Yoi National Park (Na Chaluai District) — While not officially closed, travel to this park is discouraged.

Kaeng Lamduan (Nam Yuen District) — Visiting is not recommended.

Chong An Ma Checkpoint (Nam Yuen District).







Surin Province

Avoid:

Prasat Ta Muen Group (Phanom Dong Rak District) — Including Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Tod, and Prasat Ta Muen.

Prasat Ta Kwai (Phanom Dong Rak District).

Prasat Ban Pluang (Prasat District).

Prasat Phum Pon (Sangkha District).

Chong Chom (Kap Choeng District).

Phanom Swai Forest Park (Mueang Surin District).

Border areas in Phanom Dong Rak District.

Sisaket Province

Avoid:

Khao Phra Wihan National Park (Pha Mo I Daeng) (Kantharalak District).

Chong Sa-ngam (Phu Sing District).

Border areas of Kantharalak and Phu Sing districts.







Buriram Province

Avoid:

Chong Sai Taku (Ban Kruat District).

Ta Phraya National Park (Lahan Sai District).

Border areas of Ban Kruat and Lahan Sai districts.

Sa Kaeo Province

Avoid:

Ban Khlong Luek Checkpoint and Rong Kluea Market (Aranyaprathet District).

Prasat Sdok Kok Thom (Khok Sung District).

Border areas of Aranyaprathet and Khlong Hat districts.

Chanthaburi Province

Avoid:

Ban Laem Checkpoint (Pong Nam Ron District).

Ban Phak Kad Permanent Border Checkpoint.

Border areas of Pong Nam Ron and Soi Dao districts.

Trat Province

Avoid:

Ban Hat Lek Border Checkpoint (Khlong Yai District).

Ban Muen Dan Checkpoint (Bo Rai District).

Ban Ma Muang Checkpoint (Bo Rai District).

Updated 24 July 2025: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will continuously monitor the situation and provide updates on tourist attractions and safety conditions in the affected areas. Travelers are strongly advised to stay informed, avoid high-risk zones, and follow local authorities’ guidance to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.