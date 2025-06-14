Many out of luck when Chinese drivers take the wheel in Pattaya and beyond — a road safety and tourism nightmare

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and the surrounding provinces have seen a worrying rise in dangerous driving behaviors attributed to some foreign drivers, particularly Chinese nationals working and living in the area. This reckless conduct on busy roads threatens the safety of locals, tourists, and all commuters alike.

Just recently, in Rayong province, a severe accident highlighted the risks. On the evening of June 12, a Chinese man driving a white sedan attempted a risky overtaking maneuver on a two-lane road near Wat Thammasathit in Mueang Rayong district. The driver lost control and collided head-on with a two-row passenger pick-up truck (Songthaew) used to transport schoolchildren. The crash left many injured, including several children who were inside the vehicle at the time.







Rescue teams and medical staff rushed to the scene, urgently transporting the injured to Rayong Hospital. Witnesses reported seeing the sedan speeding and aggressively overtaking multiple vehicles prior to the collision, causing panic among other road users.

The driver, identified as Mr. Su Xin, 31, and his passenger, Mr. Su Jer Wei, 32, both Chinese nationals employed in the nearby industrial estate, sustained injuries and were taken into police custody for questioning. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to pursue legal action under Thai traffic laws.

This incident is not isolated. Expats and locals in Pattaya have expressed growing concern over unsafe driving habits among some foreign workers, noting a pattern of speeding, illegal overtaking, and disregard for traffic rules that endangers everyone on the road.

City officials and traffic police have urged all drivers to respect road safety regulations and reminded foreign residents that Thai traffic laws apply equally to all, with serious consequences for violations.

The call for stricter enforcement and better driver education continues, as the safety of Pattaya’s roads remains a top priority — for locals, tourists, and foreign workers alike.





































