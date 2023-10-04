Many injured after bus rams cars on South Pattaya Road

Pattaya, Thailand – A tour bus rammed into multiple vehicles, including a motorbike, on South Pattaya Road on October 2, resulting in significant damage and multiple injuries. The incident occurred when a white tour bus from Bangkok veered across lanes, hitting parked vehicles, including two sedans and a small truck. A motorcyclist passing by identified as 22-year-old Suthima Prompiban, was also injured. Rescuers provided immediate medical assistance on-site and then transported the injured motorcyclist to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.







The bus driver, 41-year-old Bancha Chaonawan, who was transporting Indian tourists, reported experiencing sudden dizziness, leading to a loss of control and the subsequent collision. Local police suspect momentary drowsiness as a contributing factor. Insurance representatives were called to assess the damage and coordinate legal procedures.















