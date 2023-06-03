Man turns gun on self after fatally shooting his wife

A distraught tour bus driver fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself firing a bullet into his right temple.

The tragic shooting occurred on June 1, at the Larb Roi-Et Isan (north eastern) food shop in Banglamung district north of Pattaya where police found the lifeless body of Praipana Taekratok, a 36-year-old restaurant employee, who was shot in the right cheek with .38 calibre gun. The shooter Buala Khunlard, a 42-year-old tour bus driver had fled to the parking lot behind the tour bus and shot himself with the same gun in the right temple. Paramedics applied life-saving measures and rushed him to the Wiparam Hospital for immediate treatment.







Restaurant owner, Siriporn Ontanorn, told police that the couple had a heated argument over 3000 baht and jealousy matters. The man pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the right cheek, before running around to the back of the restaurant and shot himself.

Police retrieved the gun used in the shooting and other evidence. Buala, the gunman, remains under intensive medical care and close supervision at the hospital.















