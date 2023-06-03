Thailand’s automotive sales and export grows during first 4 months of 2023

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported on finished car manufacturing and export situation during the first 4 months of 2023 (January-April) by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), which is grows by 4.61% and 18.34% respectively.







FTI’s Automotive Cluster reported that 117,636 cars were manufactured in April 2023, whereas

the total number of cars manufactured during January and April 2023 is 625,423 units, an increase of 4.51%YoY. Domestic sales in April 2023 and during the first 4 months of 2023 accounted for 59,530 and 276,603 units respectively. FTI also reported on an export of 79,940 cars in April 2023, an increase of 43.53%YoY, with the total export value of 50,164.31 million Baht. During January and April 2023, a total of 353,632 cars, worth 293,549 million Baht, was exported, an increase of 18.34%YoY.







With regard to EVs, registration of battery electric vehicle (BEV) in April and during the first 4 months of 2023 is recorded at 3,820 (an increase of 882%YoY) and 31,873 units (an increase of 467%YoY) respectively, thanks to the Government’s supporting policy.

Registration of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) in April and during the first 4 months of 2023 is recorded at 6,198 (an increase of 31.62%YoY) and 30,634 units (an increase of 40.97%YoY) respectively. Cumulative number of registered HEV accounts for 290,035 units, an increase of 32.99%YoY.







Registration of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in April and during the first 4 months of 2023 is recorded at 784 and 4,172 units (an increase of 40.97%YoY) respectively. Cumulative number of registered PHEV accounts for 46,532 units, an increase of 33.18%YoY.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister was pleased with the rising trend of finished car manufacturing and export, as well as EVs registration, thanks to steady global economic recovery and an increasing spending power, and most importantly, the Government’s policy to promote the country’s automotive industry, especially domestic manufacturing and use of EVs to channel Thailand toward a low-carbon society and the region’s EV manufacturing hub. (PRD)















