Cambodia backtracks on enthusiasm for Six Countries One Destination

The Cambodian tourism ministry has denied reports that the Phnom Penh government has signed-up for the Thai-inspired plans for a single-visa policy to enter six countries. Minister Huot Hak says he is waiting for detailed proposals from Bangkok through diplomatic channels. “That hasn’t happened yet,” said a spokesman.









The obvious worries are that Cambodia could lose some or all of its US$30 per tourist fee currently required for entry and that Thailand would take the lion’s share of any agreement to encourage cross-border travel. Meanwhile Thourn Sinan, spokesperson of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, said the initiative requires all ASEAN countries to join, not just Thailand’s next-door neighbors plus Brunei and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Cambodia is stepping up its campaign to intensify and diversify its international marketing policy. The country will be represented at the London World Travel mart next month, whilst foreign film makers are being encouraged to make documentaries to show that Cambodia has much more to offer than archaeological ruins. The “low” season is to be renamed the “green” season with international companies being urged to hold MICE (conferences) events.







Ith Vichit, chief officer of the Cambodian Tourism Board, stressed that the country needed more successes to guarantee bonuses from visa-free travel across the region. He pointed out that, unlike Thailand or Malaysia, Cambodian airports did not yet welcome intercontinental jetliners. The initial plan was to increase the number of foreign tourists by 2025 to 6.4 million. Tourism currently contributes US$4 billion or about 12 percent of Cambodia’s GDP. “We need expansion,” concluded Mr Vichit.







































