Man injured by venomous fish spine on Jomtien Beach, rushed to hospital

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man was injured after being pierced by a venomous fish spine on Jomtien Beach, prompting an emergency response late Saturday night, Jan 17.

Jomtien municipal officers said they received a report from concerned citizens who found a man lying on the sand near Jomtien Beach Soi 1. Officials rushed to the scene and found the man conscious but suffering severe pain after a fish spine became lodged in his left hand, causing numbness that spread to part of his body.







Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon were called in and transported the injured man to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many beachgoers and fishermen sharing personal experiences and warning of the intense pain caused by venomous marine animals, particularly during nighttime beach activities. Authorities have not confirmed the species involved but urged the public to exercise caution when walking or handling marine life along the shoreline.



































