Beach isn’t a campsite as Pattaya moves to curb overnight tents on the sand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers have reminded visitors that camping is not permitted on public beaches after discovering tourists setting up tents and preparing to stay overnight along Pattaya Beach.

The inspection was carried out on the evening of January 18, when officers found several tents pitched on the sand amid cool sea breezes and pleasant weather. Officials approached the tourists, explained the city’s regulations on the use of public spaces, and clarified that Pattaya Beach is not designated as a camping area.







The tourists were reported to be cooperative and removed their tents without incident after receiving the explanation.

The incident sparked online discussion, with some residents suggesting the city consider allocating a specific zone—such as parts of Jomtien—for regulated beach camping to add variety to Pattaya’s tourism offerings. Others supported strict enforcement, citing safety concerns, public order, and existing beach concession rules.

Authorities emphasized the importance of clear communication and public awareness, encouraging visitors to follow local regulations to ensure safety and shared enjoyment of public areas.



































