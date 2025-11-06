Angry motorcyclist caught sawing off wheel lock on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 37-year-old man was arrested on November 4 after attempting to saw through a police wheel lock on South Pattaya Road in broad daylight, drawing attention from locals and tourists.

The suspect, identified as Watcharapong Phangnamdam from Kalasin province, had parked his Yamaha Filano motorcycle in a restricted area and had his vehicle clamped. Instead of paying the fine, he reportedly bought a small hand saw and tried to cut through the lock, an act captured clearly on nearby CCTV.







During questioning, Watcharapong admitted he acted out of a sudden fit of anger following an argument with his girlfriend and claimed he did not intend to damage government property. He apologized to the authorities.

Officials have warned that attempting to tamper with or destroy wheel locks is illegal under Thailand’s Land Traffic Act, punishable by up to three months in prison, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both. Authorities urge motorists to follow proper procedures if their vehicles are clamped.



































