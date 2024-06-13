Man brutally gored by buffalo, found near death in Chonburi

CHONBURI, Thailand – A man suffered severe injuries after being attacked and gored by a buffalo in Huai Kapi Subdistrict of Chonburi on June 12.

Rescue workers found the man lying on the ground in a weakened state, breathing faintly, and with multiple wounds inflicted by the buffalo’s horns. The victim, estimated to be around 50 years old, did not have any identification documents on him. The rescue team provided immediate first aid before transporting him to Chonburi Hospital for further medical treatment.







Ms. Moo, a neighbour familiar with the victim, recounted that he typically tended to the buffaloes alone. On the night of the incident, around 10 p.m. he had gone out to check on them as part of his routine. Given his regular practice of herding and checking on the buffaloes throughout the day and night, it is presumed that the attack occurred during this nightly inspection.

Ms. Moo suspects that the man had been lying injured since the previous night, unnoticed by anyone until she discovered him in the morning. Upon finding him covered in wounds and dried blood, she promptly alerted the rescue team for assistance. Two buffaloes with sharp horns were found near the scene, believed to be the ones involved in the attack.





































