Man attempts to seize police officer’s gun at Sattahip bank; officer injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tense confrontation unfolded outside the Government Savings Bank at Nor Yor intersection on Sukhumvit Road early on 18 April, when a man reportedly tried to grab a police officer’s firearm.

The suspect, later identified as Udom Nilsamsi, approached Police Senior Sergeant Major Wiwat Khamsee and other patrol officers, questioning whether their uniforms were proper and if their guns were loaded. Suddenly, he lunged to seize the officer’s weapon, sparking a chaotic struggle in front of the bank.







The officers successfully subdued and arrested Udom before any serious harm occurred, though Sergeant Major Wiwat sustained a shoulder dislocation while defending himself. During his arrest, the suspect reportedly made obscene gestures toward the officers.

Investigators noted that Udom appears to have mental health issues affecting his ability to control his actions. He has been charged with assaulting a police officer on duty and resisting law enforcement and is being processed according to Thai law.



































