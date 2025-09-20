Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard inducts five new members

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard celebrated a milestone in its commitment to community service and fellowship during its regular meeting at The Siam Bayshore Resort. Club President Jeff Mitchell MBE proudly welcomed five new members into the fold: Ratha Techa-Apichoke (Kub), Puchpapha Meesom (Pui), Thanista Meesom (Fern), Kawisara Kongjeen (Dream) and Josh Graham. Each was presented with the official Rotary International pin and a membership certificate, marking their formal induction into one of the world’s most respected service organizations.







The evening carried a strong sense of optimism and renewal. Rotary International has long emphasized the importance of membership growth as the lifeblood of the movement. New members not only bring fresh energy, skills, and perspectives, but also ensure that Rotary remains a vibrant force for good in local communities and around the globe. By expanding its membership, the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard strengthens its capacity to deliver meaningful projects in education, health, disaster relief, and youth development.



President Jeff Mitchell reminded attendees that Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self,” becomes most effective when shared by a diverse and growing network of individuals committed to making a difference. “Our new members represent the future of Rotary in this region,” he said. “Their passion and dedication will help us extend our reach, amplify our impact, and continue building goodwill and understanding.”





Rotary International, founded in 1905, now boasts more than 1.2 million members in over 45,000 clubs worldwide. In Thailand, Rotary plays an increasingly visible role, with clubs contributing to community development, vocational training, and cross-cultural understanding. Membership growth is not just about numbers—it reflects the trust and enthusiasm that people place in Rotary’s mission of advancing peace, fighting disease, supporting education, and promoting sustainable communities.

As the meeting concluded, applause and warm handshakes welcomed the newest members into the Rotary family. Their addition signals not only the strengthening of the Eastern Seaboard club but also the continued relevance of Rotary in a rapidly changing world.



































