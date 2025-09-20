Australian man seriously injured in apparent suicide attempt at Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency crews rushed to a seven-story hotel in Soi Phettrakul, in north Pattaya, at around 11:00 a.m. on 17 September after a 55-year-old Australian man fell from a hotel balcony.

Mr. Robinson Timothy John was found on the street near the hotel, suffering a deep cut to the left side of his face. A bronze BYD car parked nearby sustained a dented hood from the impact. Rescue teams provided immediate first aid before transporting him to Pattaya Hospital for treatment.

Police inspecting Room 602, where the man had been staying, discovered a blood-stained sharp knife. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the apparent self-harm. Legal procedures are ongoing as the investigation continues.



































