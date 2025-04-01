Man attacked with gun handle in South Pattaya restaurant, police investigating possible jealousy motive.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 39-year-old man, identified as Noom, stated that around 11:00 AM the same day, he was attacked by an unidentified man, estimated to be around 35-40 years old, who struck him in the face with the handle of a firearm in front of a restaurant on Soi Ko Phai, South Pattaya. The attack left him with severe injuries, including a gash on his left cheek and behind his ear, requiring eight stitches.

Noom provided CCTV footage as evidence, hoping to aid in identifying the attacker. He recounted that he had been dining at the restaurant when he encountered a younger female acquaintance. They had a casual conversation before he left to return home. As he was mounting his motorcycle, a man suddenly ran up and struck him in the face with the firearm, causing him to fall off his bike. The attacker then quickly fled the scene on a red automatic motorcycle.







Noom expressed confusion over the attack, stating that he had no known conflicts with anyone. After seeking medical treatment, he reported the incident to Pattaya City Police and urged authorities to swiftly apprehend the perpetrator.

CCTV footage from the restaurant captured the incident clearly. The attacker appeared to be a heavyset man wearing a black shirt, black cap, and shorts. He parked his red automatic motorcycle nearby before rushing towards Noom, drawing his firearm, and striking him. He also slapped the woman who had greeted Noom before fleeing the scene.



Investigators from Pattaya City Police have since reviewed surveillance footage and gathered witness statements, successfully identifying the suspect. Authorities believe the attack may have been fueled by jealousy. The police are actively pursuing the suspect and expect to make an arrest soon. They have urged the public to allow them time to complete their investigation.



























