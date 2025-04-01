Pattaya Police debunk viral motorcycle stunt video, tracking down misleading uploader

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have responded to a viral video showing a man and woman performing dangerous motorcycle stunts, allegedly in Pattaya, April 1. The clip, which spread rapidly on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok, was captioned “Pattaya’s Toughest Couple”, sparking widespread criticism.

However, Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Chief of Pattaya Police Station, clarified that the video was not filmed in Pattaya but originated from another country. He assured the public that authorities have already identified the individual who posted the misleading clip and are taking action.







“This video was likely uploaded from abroad, and we now know who posted it. We are following the necessary legal steps. Rest assured, no one will be allowed to tarnish Pattaya’s image,” he stated.

Police also issued a strong warning against reckless driving and public stunt performances, emphasizing that such behavior is not only illegal but also life-threatening. “We urge everyone not to imitate these stunts. They endanger lives and violate traffic laws,” the statement read.

This incident highlights the growing concern over misleading online content and its impact on the city’s reputation. Authorities continue to monitor social media for false information that could harm Pattaya’s image.































