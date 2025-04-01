Fugitive linked to Hong Kong mafia arrested in Pattaya; immigration reminds landlords of reporting duties

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Royal Thai Police, in cooperation with the Immigration Bureau and Hong Kong Interpol, have arrested a wanted Hong Kong mafia member who fled to Thailand after committing murder.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Trong (surname withheld), 25, was involved in a violent altercation over drug-related conflicts in Hong Kong’s Shatin Kowloon district on March 16. The attack resulted in the victim’s death. Hong Kong authorities issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of “joint murder” and coordinated with Thai officials to locate and extradite him.







Investigators discovered that Mr. Trong had entered Thailand by plane on March 16 at 11:27 PM and was residing in a rented house in Pattaya with his Thai girlfriend. On March 27, at 11:00 AM, Thai immigration officers apprehended him, revoked his visa, and placed him in custody pending deportation.

On March 31, senior Hong Kong police officials, led by Ken Lam Wing Ho, head of Hong Kong Interpol, traveled to Thailand to thank Thai authorities for their cooperation in the investigation and arrest. Mr. Trong has been handed over to Hong Kong police for further legal proceedings.



The Immigration Bureau reminds landlords, hotel operators, and rental business owners that they must report any foreign nationals staying at their properties. Failure to do so carries fines of 1,600 THB per guest, while hotel managers face fines starting at 8,000 THB per guest. Thai authorities continue to monitor and crack down on international fugitives and criminal activities within the country.

If anyone has information about suspicious activities, they are urged to contact the Immigration Bureau at www.immigration.go.th.




























