Male genital-enlargement YouTuber found dead in Pattaya home

A controversial YouTube video creator was found dead amid mysterious circumstances in his Pattaya house.

American national Laith Abdallah Algaz – known online as Leo Rex – was found in a puddle of blood in a bathroom in Pattaya Lagoon Village on Soi Khopai. He was naked from the waist down and the second-floor bedroom was ransacked. He had been dead about five hours when found.







Police discovered marijuana on a desk along with several different prescriptions, including antidepressants, pills for bipolar disorder, anxiety medications, sleeping aids, antibiotics, and steroids. On the desk, the police also discovered a handwritten note that they have now stored as evidence.

Aicha Humera Rattanaphan, 25, said she found Algaz when she let herself into the house with a spare key after he failed to answer text messages or telephone calls.







Algaz, 35, operated the “Leo and Longevity” YouTube channel, which had more than 123,000 followers at the time of his death.

Most of his videos featured unconventional advice on how to enhance one’s mental and physical well-being with the most watched videos dealing with the controversial subject of penis enlargement, a practice strongly discouraged by medical organizations.



























