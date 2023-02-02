Thai health minister to mandate stiffer charges for meth possession

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced he is set to sign a new ministerial mandate that will change the way drug offenses are treated in Thailand.

If the mandate is approved, individuals found in possession of two or more methamphetamine tablets will be considered drug traffickers rather than addicts.







The announcement follows extensive discussions among government agencies over the current law, which regards possession of 15 or more meth tablets as trafficking. The minister said the new law is necessary to effectively combat the drug problem in Thailand.

The current narcotics law imposes penalties ranging from four years to life in prison and a fine from 400,000 to 5,000,000 baht for those found guilty of possessing more than 15 meth tablets with intent to traffic. Those with fewer than 15 tablets are currently considered “patients” and will be sent for rehabilitation.







Minister Anutin also suggested that the ministry allocate additional funding for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

According to the minister, the ministerial edict will be sent to the Cabinet for approval once it has been signed, and will be published in the Royal Gazette prior to its enforcement. (NNT)





















