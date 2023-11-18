Mahakali Awatarachakra Wanini Temple kindles spiritual reverence in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Devotees converged to partake in the inauguration ceremony of Wat Mahakali Awatarachakra Wanini Temple, a momentous three-day religious event held in Soi Kaset-sin on Phra Tamnak Hill in Pattaya. The ceremony on November 17, featured a rich array of traditional performances, including the mesmerizing Phee Phat dance led by Khru Mae Daeng Nowamin, the offering of a sacred gathering to the deities, and the reverent Nadayam ritual honoring the ‘Goddess Mahakali Awatarachakra Wanini.’







Mrs. Amporn Kaewsang, the visionary behind Wat Mahakali Awatarachakra Wanini, expressed her profound connection with the goddess, nurtured over 5-6 years. She said that despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and business difficulties, the successful realization of the temple underscores its significance as a sacred place for worship, poised to attract both locals and tourists alike.







The ceremonies included a performance of the traditional musical ensemble, Pi Phat, led by Teacher Mae Daeng Nowamin. The ceremony included the offering of homage to the assembly of deities and the Nadayam ritual, the pouring of water for the ‘Goddess Mahakali Awatarachakra Wanini.’ The proceedings comprised the ceremony to lay the foundation, the ceremony to view the Sera Soha Arti, performed by the Sera Barami Monastery, and the closing ceremony.

The temple extends a warm welcome to visitors daily from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On November 19, at 5:00 p.m. the temple will further manifest its benevolence with a charitable food distribution, providing sustenance for 1,000 people.





































