Mafia Face-Off – Pattaya battles rogue motorcycle rentals taking over public parking, wins local support

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is ramping up efforts to address long-standing problems with unauthorized motorcycle rentals monopolizing public parking spaces. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, known as “Mayor Beer,” announced a coordinated campaign to resolve the issue in partnership with Banglamung District authorities, the Royal Thai Police, and the provincial Department of Land Transport.

The crackdown aims to prevent rental operators from illegally occupying public parking areas across Pattaya and Banglamung for commercial use—an issue that has caused daily headaches for both tourists and local residents.







“This isn’t just about parking—it’s about fairness, tourism image, and reclaiming public space,” said Mayor Beer. “We will not tolerate businesses that disrupt public order and harm the experience for legitimate visitors.”

The initiative has already sparked an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, with residents praising city hall’s decisive stance.

“There are so many rental bikes taking over public spaces that visitors can’t find anywhere to park,” one local commented. Another added, “I was once told to move my bike because I parked near rental bikes—on a public street!”



Many residents expressed frustration that some operators act with impunity, often backed by foreign owners and local enforcers, creating what they describe as “rental mafia” zones in the city’s tourist areas.

Online comments echoed calls for broader reform:

“Enforce this all the time, not just for show.”

“While you’re at it, deal with street food vendors and mafia-like behavior.”

“Street food is fine—but it must be clean, fair, and respectful of public space.”



Some also demanded stricter fines and stronger oversight of rental shops, suggesting that the problem goes beyond simple parking issues and into larger questions of urban management, tourism ethics, and respect for public order.

As Pattaya continues to brand itself as a global tourist destination, residents hope this effort signals a new era of discipline and fairness in how the city is run. As one commenter put it bluntly, “If others won’t do it, we will. It’s our city too.”

































