Is it fair to compare tourists and expats when it comes to reviving Pattaya’s economy?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand continues to grapple with a turbulent economic recovery, one debate dominates Pattaya’s forums, bars, and coffee shops: who contributes more to the local economy — foreign tourists or long-term expats?

Supporters of the tourist-led model argue that high-spending holidaymakers are Pattaya’s economic lifeblood. “Pattaya relies on tourists spending a couple of thousand pounds a week, not expats,” one commenter claimed. Another added, “My friends that come over always spend upwards of 3,000 a week (not including accommodation).” These short-term visitors frequent high-end bars, pay bar fines, dine out daily, and often spend impulsively.







But some locals and expats question the reality behind such figures. “What tourists? A couple of £1000 a week sure… in your dreams,” one long stayer scoffed. “Since the Chinese stopped coming, and everything used to be prepaid, now it’s a steady dribble. The western market is non-existent.”

Others argue that expats bring long-term value. “I’ve been living and working here 35 years,” said one foreign resident. “It’s far better than a few years ago. It’s OK — I can survive.” Still, critics say that survival spending doesn’t move the economic needle. “I have expat friends who go out once a week. They’re home by 1am. I don’t see them bell-ringing or paying 2k bar fines,” another person noted.



Underlying all of this is the elephant in the room: the strength of the Thai baht. A rising baht makes Thailand more expensive for foreign visitors, eroding their spending power. “The Thai baht must weaken, or Pattaya faces its worst low season in over a decade,” one commentator warned. Some dismiss the alarm: “Worst low season in a decade? Forgotten COVID already?” Others blame global economics: “Trump is the reason for the weakening dollar with his crazy tariffs.”

However, many agree that Thailand’s problems go beyond currency. “Nothing to do with the baht,” one commenter wrote. “It’s the greed of businesses… what normal family wants to holiday with a load of potheads?” Others point to dual pricing and ever-rising costs as deterrents. “Greed is killing this place. Maybe other countries are more worth visiting now.”



While some welcome the thinning crowds — “Keeps the riff raff out,” one quipped — others lament the fading buzz. “I’m not seeing as many honeys this summer because of that.”

Ultimately, comparing expats and tourists may miss the bigger picture. Each group brings different benefits and burdens. But without a clear, realistic national strategy that addresses both short-term spending and long-term sustainability, Pattaya risks drifting through another rainy season with more questions than answers.

































