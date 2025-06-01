‘For Everyone, or Just Tourists?’—Ticket hikes alone won’t fix Pattaya’s road safety crisis

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya gears up for a new 2,000 baht fine for not wearing a helmet starting June 1, questions swirl over whether stiffer penalties will actually curb the city’s alarming rate of road accidents — or simply pad government coffers.

With one of the highest per-capita rates of motorbike accidents in Thailand, Pattaya’s roads have become a daily gamble for both tourists and locals. Authorities hope the tougher fines will scare riders into compliance. But critics argue it’s a band-aid solution on a system that needs surgery.







“Is Thailand serious about road safety — or just getting better at collecting fines?” one long-term resident asked in response to the announcement. The skepticism is widespread, especially among those who’ve seen the same cycle repeat for years: a tragic accident, a reactionary policy, and no real change.

Some even highlight the irony of enforcement. “I was once fined for not wearing a helmet by a policeman who also wasn’t wearing one,” a frustrated expat shared. Others ask the obvious: “For everyone, or just for tourists?”

The sentiment that road safety must begin with education, not just punishment, is echoed by many. “Handing out fines will do nothing worthwhile unless it starts with education at school,” wrote one commenter. Without instilling a culture of safety and responsibility from a young age, fines risk being seen not as deterrents — but as a cost of doing business on two wheels.



Even beyond Pattaya, concern is rising. “They should make this law throughout all of Thailand,” one person said. “I can’t believe the number of tourists riding around Hua Hin without helmets.”

Ultimately, solving Pattaya’s road safety crisis requires more than high fines. It demands consistent enforcement, universal application, and long-term education. Otherwise, the city may continue to lead the country in both tourism — and trauma ward admissions.

































