Lunch crisis hits Koh Larn school as rising fuel costs push up prices, Pattaya rushes aid plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerns are mounting over a potential school lunch crisis on Koh Larn, as rising fuel costs continue to drive up food and transport expenses, threatening the sustainability of student meal programs.

During a Pattaya City Council meeting, council member Banjong Banthunrayuk raised alarm over the situation at Pattaya City School 10 (Wat Mai Samran), which is facing severe financial strain ahead of the upcoming 2026 academic year.

According to Banjong, the continuous increase in oil prices has triggered a chain reaction in costs, particularly impacting the transportation of food supplies from the mainland to the island. As a result, expenses at the school are significantly higher than those on the mainland, while the current government subsidy remains insufficient to cover the real costs.

The situation has become critical, with no private operators stepping forward to bid for the school’s lunch program contract for the new academic year. This raises serious concerns that the program could be disrupted, directly affecting students who rely on daily meals.

Banjong warned that if the school is forced to manage food preparation internally, it would place additional pressure on teachers and staff, potentially affecting overall teaching quality. Most concerning, he noted, is the possibility that students could be left without lunch if urgent action is not taken.

In response, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat outlined measures being prepared by the city’s Education Department. These include a proposal to increase the per-head lunch budget specifically for the Koh Larn school to better reflect actual costs.



Authorities have been instructed to urgently compile detailed cost data, including food prices, transport expenses, and budget benchmarks, in order to seek additional funding approval as quickly as possible. The school has also been advised to revise its education development plan to accommodate potential budget increases and improve long-term nutrition management for a growing number of students.

While fuel prices remain an external factor beyond local control, city officials emphasized that flexible budgeting and responsive planning will be key to maintaining the lunch program and ensuring that students on Koh Larn continue to receive adequate and consistent meals in the long term.



































