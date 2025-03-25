LPG tanker crashes into Koh Larn off Pattaya coast, no chemicals leaked; company admits captain’s negligence

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an update on the accident involving an LPG tanker that ran aground on the rocky shores of Koh Larn near Tawaen Beach, off Pattaya coast, reports confirm that the vessel remains stuck on the rocks at Laem Whale. Authorities have assured that the ship was not carrying any gas at the time of the incident, preventing any leaks despite initial concerns.

As news spread that the vessel was an LPG tanker, locals and tourists were alarmed. Officials from Pattaya City, along with the tanker’s company representatives, have inspected the site and are planning the salvage operation while ensuring the protection of the area’s coral reefs, which are in relatively good condition.







At 3:00 PM on March 25, the owner of the LPG tanker company issued a statement regarding the incident. The statement acknowledged that the accident occurred at approximately 2:25 AM, involving the NP Bangpakong, an LPG tanker owned by SC Group Holding Co., Ltd., which ran aground near Tawaen Beach, Koh Larn.

The company expressed deep regret over the incident and took full responsibility, citing the accident as a result of operational negligence. They pledged full cooperation with authorities in the investigation and legal proceedings. Immediate action is being taken to resolve the situation, including deploying a tugboat to remove the stranded vessel as soon as possible.



The company reassured the public that no gas or chemicals were leaked during the incident. They also committed to compensating any affected parties appropriately. Moving forward, the company has vowed to enforce stricter safety measures and reinforce operational protocols to prevent similar accidents.

Authorities and relevant agencies continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure both environmental safety and public confidence.

































