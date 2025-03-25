Suspect cornered by furious operators after attempted fuel theft at boat storage facility in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police received a report of a suspect attempting to steal property at a private boat storage facility on Chaloem Phra Kiat Road (Pattaya Third Road), at 2:19 AM on March 25.

At the scene, authorities found a group of boat operators waiting near the area. The suspect had fled into the premises.

The officers questioned Mr. Man, a 25-year-old boat captain, who explained that he had been resting at a friend’s house when he received a call from a fellow boat operator reporting that someone was breaking into the boat storage. He then contacted his friends to help investigate.







As Mr. Man arrived at the scene, he spotted Sompong Noppasirat, 38, the suspect, walking in front of the storage facility. When asked, Sompong claimed he needed to use the restroom. However, as the conversation continued, Sompong fled into the storage area. Mr. Man recognized the suspect, who had previously been reported for stealing boat fuel in December. Mr. Man then called his friends to help apprehend the suspect, and they successfully cornered him inside the facility.

Meanwhile, some of the boat operators, angry at the suspect, beat him severely before the police arrived and intervened. During questioning, Sompong admitted to attempting the theft, stating that he needed money for daily expenses and to buy drugs. The police took him into custody for further investigation and will file charges accordingly.



























