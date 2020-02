Banglamung police arrested 50 illegal street racers during a three-day crackdown on modified motorbikes.







The drivers – ages 15-18 – were held until picked up by parents during the Feb. 11-14 operation. Repeat offenders, however, were criminally charged for possession of illegally modified vehicles and street racing.

Police also raided the Boonrung motorcycle garage in the Nawang Community where three modified bikes were seized.