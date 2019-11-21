Gold snatcher victimizes Russian tourist

Pattaya police are tracking down a gold thief who snatched a pricey necklace form a Russian tourist.

Elena Pankratova, 25, told police Nov. 17 that she and her husband were walking with their baby in a stroller on Soi Wat Boonkanjanaram when she stopped to attend to the child. As she bent over the stroller, a youth on a motorbike drove and snatched the gold necklace dangling from her neck. She said it was worth 55,000 baht.

Police checked all the possible escape routes, but didn’t find the thief. They’re now checking video from nearby CCTV cameras.