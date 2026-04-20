Lost wallet returned to tourist in Pattaya, highlighting kindness during Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist who lost their wallet during the Songkran period has been reunited with their belongings after it was safely recovered and handed over to police on April 18.

The wallet was returned at Pattaya City Police Station after a member of the public found it and submitted it to authorities. Police later coordinated the return process, allowing the tourist to collect the item in person.







Officials expressed appreciation to both police officers and the unidentified good Samaritan who helped ensure the wallet was returned safely, helping to build confidence and a sense of security among visitors.

The incident has been widely shared online, with many praising the act of honesty and noting that such gestures help reinforce a positive image of tourism in Pattaya during busy holiday periods.

Community reaction

Online comments welcomed the incident as a positive example of civic responsibility, with many noting that acts of kindness like this encourage repeat tourism and strengthen trust in the destination.



Some users also expressed curiosity about the identity of the Good Samaritan, but authorities have not released further details.

Despite the busy Songkran atmosphere, the case highlights how quick cooperation between the public and police can lead to positive outcomes and help maintain a welcoming environment for visitors.































