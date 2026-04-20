Lost Russian boy safely reunited with parents after Songkran scare in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young Russian boy was safely reunited with his parents after briefly becoming separated during Songkran water activities on April 18, in an incident that ended without harm thanks to quick assistance from local officers.

The child was reportedly enjoying the festive atmosphere when he became lost in the crowded area. Concerned members of the public alerted municipal officers, who quickly stepped in to assist and ensure the child’s safety.







Pattaya City Municipal Enforcement Division officers took the boy to the local police station for temporary care while efforts were made to locate his parents. He was later transferred to Pattaya City Police Station, where coordination continued until his family was successfully found.

Authorities confirmed that the child was safe throughout the process and showed no signs of injury or distress. After verification, he was reunited with his parents later the same day.

The incident drew positive attention from witnesses and online users, who praised the swift response of officers and the coordination between municipal staff and police during the busy Songkran period.

Although the separation caused a brief moment of concern, the situation ended safely and peacefully, highlighting the importance of vigilance in crowded public events.

Officials reminded parents and guardians to closely supervise children during large-scale festivals, especially in high-traffic tourist zones where crowds can become dense and fast-moving.

The case ended on a positive note, with the boy safely back with his family, bringing relief to both officers and members of the public who assisted in the search.































