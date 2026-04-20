Blazing heat, packed roads, and water fights grip Pattaya during Wan Lai

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 19, the city’s annual Wan Lai celebrations brought large crowds of Thai and international tourists into Pattaya, turning major roads into dense water-play zones as Songkran festivities reached their local peak.

From the morning hours, visitors continued to arrive in the city, leading to heavy traffic along key routes including Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya South, Pattaya Central, and Pattaya North. Many shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues joined the celebrations, contributing to a lively and continuous water-splashing atmosphere throughout the city.







Authorities implemented full road closures along Beach Road to accommodate the large number of participants and ensure safety. Traffic police and relevant agencies were deployed across the city to manage congestion, provide assistance, and maintain order during the busy festival period.

Officials also set up designated service lanes to allow emergency vehicles and personnel to move quickly through crowded areas. These lanes were used to respond to medical incidents, assist people who became unwell, and help manage any disturbances, ensuring safety for both residents and tourists.



Despite the large crowds and extreme daytime heat, many visitors chose to wait until later in the day before joining the festivities more comfortably. As the sun began to set and a cooler sea breeze moved in, the atmosphere became more relaxed and enjoyable, with people continuing to celebrate, splash water, and enjoy the nightlife until around midnight across Pattaya.































