Foreign tourists shock Pattaya with public indecency on condo balcony

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents and passersby were shocked on Wednesday afternoon after witnessing a foreign tourist couple engaging in sexual activity on the balcony of a luxury condominium along Pattaya’s Second Road.

A video clip circulating online shows the couple seemingly unconcerned by the number of people passing below, drawing attention from both Thai and international residents in the bustling area.







Phonthakorn Phongpakdee, 31, a motorcycle taxi driver waiting for a customer across the street, told reporters, “Around 2 PM, after the rain stopped, I noticed the couple on the balcony. They didn’t care who saw them. People started filming and taking photos—it was shocking.”

He added, “I hope authorities step in and warn them. Incidents like this can harm Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourist destination and give the wrong impression that anything goes here.”

Local residents and community members have expressed concern that public indecency could tarnish Pattaya's reputation, emphasizing the need for enforcement to maintain the city's standards for tourism and public conduct.




































