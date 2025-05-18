Flood-prone roads in Pattaya now clear faster thanks to enhanced drainage systems

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials have announced that flood-prone roads in the area are now returning to normal more quickly after heavy rains, thanks to significant improvements in the city’s drainage infrastructure. Roads such as Sukhumvit Road, Soi Khao Talo, Soi Khao Noi, Railroad and Pattaya Third Road, which have long been vulnerable to flooding during the rainy season, are now seeing faster water drainage and less disruption for motorists and residents.







In past years, heavy rainstorms would cause these key routes to flood for hours, causing traffic jams and inconvenience for commuters. However, recent upgrades and regular maintenance of drainage systems—including clearing blocked canals and expanding drainage capacity—have significantly improved water flow. The city’s public works department reported that during recent heavy showers, water receded within a much shorter time frame, allowing normal traffic conditions to resume quickly.

Pattaya City Mayor said, “We have prioritized drainage system improvements over the past year to reduce the impact of flooding on key transportation routes. Our teams are working daily to maintain clear canals and drainage channels, which has helped water dissipate faster after storms.”

Local residents and business owners along these roads have welcomed the improvements. A woman who owns a shop near Sukhumvit Road, said, “It’s a big relief not having to worry about getting stuck in floods anymore. Our business is less affected when the roads dry quickly.”

A taxi driver added, “Small streets such as Khao Noi and Khao Talo used to flood badly after heavy rain, making it hard for us to get around. Now, water drains faster, so we can serve our customers without long delays.”



Despite these positive changes, officials emphasized the importance of continued vigilance. “We will keep monitoring the drainage systems and conduct regular cleaning to prevent blockages,” said the mayor. “Flood prevention is an ongoing effort to ensure Pattaya remains safe and accessible during the rainy season.”

With these ongoing improvements, Pattaya hopes to minimize flooding impacts in the future and provide smoother travel experiences for residents and tourists alike.





































