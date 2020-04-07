Pattaya businesses distribute food to the public and medical staff of Banglamung Hospital

By Warapun Jaikusol
0
287
Former Pattaya mayor Niran Watttanasartsathorn together with staff distribute food to those in need in front of the Thai Sanguan rice & curry shop.
Former Pattaya mayor Niran Watttanasartsathorn together with staff distribute food to those in need in front of the Thai Sanguan rice & curry shop.

With the situation of unemployment on the rise caused by the corona (COVID-19) pandemic, millions of people are finding it very difficult to get by without any income and the means to buy food for themselves and their families.



In Pattaya where the economy thrived unabated for decades and the area was one of the top destinations for employment, the current crisis has burned the dreams of millions of people to ashes.

On the good side, the enormous generosity of fellow humans has never been more apparent than it is now during this time of suffering.

People from all walks of life are joining together on a daily basis to cater to the needs of those in need by providing them with daily supplements.

On April 6, the Patta Development Co., Ltd., and the Thai Sanguan rice & curry shop together with generous donors prepared 2000 boxes of food for distribution to the people in the Naklua market area.

In addition, to give moral support and encourage the staff and nurses at Banglamung Hospital to carry on their untiring sacrifices in the service of humanity, another 200 boxes of food were distributed to the medical staff.

Loading…

Former Pattaya mayor Niran Watttanasartsathorn and Pattaya City Councilor Sinchai Wathanasartsathorn together with other city hall officials bring food for distribution to the medical staff at Banglamung Hospital.
Former Pattaya mayor Niran Watttanasartsathorn and Pattaya City Councilor Sinchai Wathanasartsathorn together with other city hall officials bring food for distribution to the medical staff at Banglamung Hospital.
The public had to wash their hands with sanitizer gel before approaching the distribution stands. The sign says, “United in our fight against the dangers of COVID-19”.
The public had to wash their hands with sanitizer gel before approaching the distribution stands. The sign says, “United in our fight against the dangers of COVID-19”.
A motorbike taxi driver respectfully takes a box of food.
A motorbike taxi driver respectfully takes a box of food.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR