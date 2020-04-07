Pattaya businesses distribute food to the public and medical staff of Banglamung Hospital

With the situation of unemployment on the rise caused by the corona (COVID-19) pandemic, millions of people are finding it very difficult to get by without any income and the means to buy food for themselves and their families.







In Pattaya where the economy thrived unabated for decades and the area was one of the top destinations for employment, the current crisis has burned the dreams of millions of people to ashes.

On the good side, the enormous generosity of fellow humans has never been more apparent than it is now during this time of suffering.

People from all walks of life are joining together on a daily basis to cater to the needs of those in need by providing them with daily supplements.

On April 6, the Patta Development Co., Ltd., and the Thai Sanguan rice & curry shop together with generous donors prepared 2000 boxes of food for distribution to the people in the Naklua market area.

In addition, to give moral support and encourage the staff and nurses at Banglamung Hospital to carry on their untiring sacrifices in the service of humanity, another 200 boxes of food were distributed to the medical staff.

