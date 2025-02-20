Local Concerns Over Traffic and Public Space – Pattaya takes action to remove awning obstructing street sign

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Public Works Department has taken action to address a street obstruction by negotiating with the building owner to dismantle an awning that was blocking the sign of Soi Arunothai in Central Pattaya. The situation has been resolved with the full cooperation of the building owner.

In response to this issue, several local residents have shared their opinions on other urban concerns. Some pointed out that other areas, like the Soi Post Office, also suffer from similar obstructions, such as motorcycles parking on sidewalks or narrow roads making it difficult for vehicles to pass. Complaints about the lack of sidewalks and the encroachment of street vendors, tables, and even trees onto public paths were also raised.







Residents expressed frustrations over street conditions, noting that roads in some areas are narrow, while the sidewalks are being used as parking spaces or sales areas. One individual mentioned that motorcyclists running red lights in Pattaya is a growing concern, and the city’s traffic flow needs urgent attention.

Others highlighted more specific problems, such as the constant obstruction caused by ice trucks at the entrance to Soi Bonkot 1, and the overwhelming presence of street vendors who block traffic without regard for others. A call was also made to address the issue of tricycles obstructing roads, especially along Pattaya Second Road during the evening. Locals also raised concerns about severe traffic congestion on Pratumnak Soi 5, where vehicles struggle to pass each other.

Residents have requested further action from the authorities to resolve these ongoing issues and to improve the city’s infrastructure and traffic conditions.











































