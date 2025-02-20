Woman escapes abuse by Chinese boyfriend in Pattaya, police release perpetrator without charges

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Huay Yai Police Station, received an emergency call about a woman who had been physically assaulted and was seeking help. The incident took place in a secluded alley along Highway 331, East Pattaya. Police responded quickly by sending investigative officers to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old woman in a state of panic, visibly shaking with bloodstains on her face, neck, and clothes. Local residents informed the authorities that the victim had been attacked by a Chinese mafia member but managed to escape and seek help. The perpetrator had not fled the scene as he had lost the car key, though two of his associates managed to escape in another vehicle.







The victim, identified as “Tukta” (a pseudonym), explained that she had broken up with her Chinese boyfriend about a week prior. Before the incident, he contacted her, asking for a final meeting, promising not to harass her anymore. She agreed to meet, accompanied by one Chinese and one Burmese associate. As they drove further than expected, a dispute arose.

Eventually, they stopped at the secluded alley, where the Chinese man physically assaulted her by hitting her in the face with a metal rod and smashing her head into a tree. He also threatened her with a pair of pliers-like tools, attempting to cut off her toes. In fear for her life, she screamed for help, but the two accomplices ignored her cries and stood watch. She managed to escape when the assailant was distracted and sought help from local residents, who alerted the authorities.



The police arrested the assailant, a man estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old, and brought him to the Huay Yai Police Station. However, after about an hour, the police returned the woman to her accommodation and released the Chinese perpetrator from the back of the station without filing any charges. This unexpected action raised questions and confusion.

When journalists inquired about the case, the police responded vaguely, stating only that the parties had agreed to settle the damages privately and refused to disclose further details, claiming it was confidential and not for public knowledge. The situation was handled as if nothing had happened, leaving the public bewildered.





































