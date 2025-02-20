Ben’s Theater Jomtien presents Virtuosi Thailand’s Violin Duels

PATTAYA, Thailand – Experience an evening of musical brilliance as Visanee Vongvirulh (violin), Jirajet Jesadachet (violin), Rasikamon Siyapong (piano), and Nattawut Sungkasaro (double bass) take the stage for an electrifying performance of virtuosic violin duels and captivating ensemble pieces.







Program Highlights:

♪ Sonata for Two Violins – Jean-Marie Leclair

♪ Suite for Two Violins and Piano – Moritz Moszkowski

♪ Navarra – Pablo de Sarasate

♪ Pieces for Two Violins and Piano – Dmitri Shostakovich

♪ Jazz Miniatures – Igor Frolov

Saturday, 8 March 2025

Doors open: 7:30 p.m. | Concert begins: 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: THB 1,200 per person (includes a free drink of choice)

Reservations (strictly by email): [email protected]

Please provide your name, number of tickets required, and mobile number. You will receive a confirmation and a road plan to our venue.

Dress code: Smart casual (no shorts, no sandals).

Ben’s Theater Jomtien is dedicated to bringing world-class musicians to Pattaya in a non-profit setting, where all ticket proceeds go directly to the performers. Don’t miss this extraordinary night of violin virtuosity.































