Loan sharks burglarize woman’s home for repayment

A Chonburi woman complained that a loan shark burglarized her house after she failed to pay back her high-interest loan.

Orawan Chunaka, 39, told Don Hua police that the unnamed loan shark broke into her house and stole all her electric appliances. She gave police security-camera footage of the gangsters leaving on motorcycles and a loaded pickup truck.







The woman also claimed that she and her children were threatened via text messages.

Orawan said she borrowed 15,000 baht, agreeing to pay back 22,800 baht in 38 installments. She made 19 payments, but stopped paying when she went into the hospital on July 22. She said the loan shark messaged her and had no sympathy for her illness and said people were sent to her house, sending her a photo as proof.

The malicious loan shark threatened to demand payment from her child while at school.

Police are investigating.



































