Loan sharks assault pregnant woman in Sattahip

Police are hunting a gang of suspected loan sharks who assaulted a pregnant woman at a Sattahip market.

The 24-year-old woman identified only as “Ae” sustained a bloody face after being hit by one assailant. She was treated at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.







Witnesses at the 700 Rai Market said the woman was approached by a group of men and women and a loud argument ensued, with the gang demanding payment from the woman, who is in the early stages of pregnancy.

Police assumed they are loan sharks and the victim was overdue in repaying them.















