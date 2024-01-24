Lion sighting in luxury car raises concerns over wildlife ownership

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities in Pattaya launched an investigation on January 23 following the circulation of a video showing a lion riding in a luxury car. Officials from the Pattaya Tourist Police, Immigration, National Park, and Forestry departments have convened to discuss the matter, aiming to conduct a thorough examination of the persons associated with the video.

Currently, officials are on-site actively verifying information, with the Department of National Parks cross-referencing reported ownership of dangerous wildlife with its registry to ensure accuracy. Additionally, coordination with the Department of Land Transport is in progress to verify the owners of the vehicle involved in transporting the lion for leisure purposes.







While owning lions for breeding and conservation in private zoos is common, recent trends show enthusiasts obtaining permits for personal leisure and domestication, similar to other registered exotic pets. Lions, valued at around 500,000 Baht each, are gaining popularity in Chonburi province among both Thai nationals and the foreign community, with reports indicating four cases of Thai individuals and one zoo collectively owning 15 lions.

The ownership status of the lion in the circulated video remains unclear, prompting authorities to investigate whether the foreign residents shown in the clip are legal owners of the white lions and scrutinizing the legitimacy of their origin. The case has raised concerns among local residents and authorities, leading to a comprehensive examination into the ownership and handling of exotic animals in the region. Further updates are expected as investigations progress.































